Hundreds protest Trump immigration order at Detroit Metro airport

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, which bans citizens of some Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Protesters gathered in five separate areas inside and outside the airport in suburban Detroit. One of the largest gatherings took place in an area outside the international terminal, where those in attendance carried signs and chanted as snow fell on them.

Chants included, "no ban, no wall," along with: "Refugees are welcome here. No hate, no fear."

Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson said the protests did not impact operations at Detroit Metro. She said no arrests were made.

Organizer Stephanie Kenner says she doubts the rally will change Trump's mind, but she predicted "it will annoy the hell out of him." The demonstration was among numerous protests at airports and other areas across the U.S. over the weekend.

Nasser Beydoun, who chairs the Dearborn, Michigan-based Arab-American Civil Rights League, attended the rally at the airport. He describes Trump as a "despot" who's "not going to change."

"We're hoping that Congress is listening," Beydoun said. "And if they're not listening, this movement will continue to grow and (in) two years, we'll be able To make the changes necessary to bring America back from the edge."

Donerson released the following statement: