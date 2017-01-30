Man shot, killed near garage in Roseville; homeowner questioned Local News Police: Man shot, killed near garage in Roseville Police are investigating after they say a man was killed by a homeowner in Roseville late Sunday night.

- Police are investigating after they say a man was killed by a homeowner in Roseville late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 26000 block of Chippendale Street, which is near Frazho and Kelly roads.

Roseville Police say they were called to the home around 9:50 p.m. because someone had broke into the garage. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man had been shot near the detached garage.

The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later. His name has not been given at this time, but police say he is 35 years old.

Police are questioning the 29-year-old homeowner at this time. His name has also not been given.

Police say one round was discharged by the homeowner from the gun. Police say they have the gun.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.