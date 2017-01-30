Mayor Duggan responds to President Trump's immigration order

- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is responding to President Trump's immigration order that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

"The City of Detroit is proud of our status as a Welcoming City, where immigrants from all countries are embraced. When President Obama was attacked for his decision to increase acceptance of Syrian refugees, Detroit became a national leader in publicly offering a home for these families," the statement reads.

It continues, "I've had a chance to visit some of our refugees as they've moved into their new homes in Detroit. Their stories are deeply moving: fleeing with young children from the horrors of war, barely subsisting in overcrowded refugee camps in Turkey or Jordan, often for years, until the lengthy U.S. vetting process finally clears them.

When you hear the pride and excitement in their voices for their chance to start a new life in this country, you realize what America means to so many in the world. Our country won't be made safer by telling victims of oppression that America's doors are closed to them or by telling them they're unwelcome because of their religion.

That's just not who we are as Americans."

Trump has defended his order by saying it's not a "Muslim ban."

President Trump responds to weekend airport chaos in a series of tweets

In a background call with reporters Sunday, a senior administration official declared the order's implementation "a massive success story," claiming it had been done "seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism."

Yet there appeared to be widespread confusion among authorities tasked with carrying out the order and how it would be applied to certain groups, like U.S. legal permanent residents.

