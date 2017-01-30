DDOT bus routes expanded

- Detroit residents will see an expansion in bus routes to job centers and frequency of rides.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is adding 650 trips per week to its bus schedule. The expansion started Monday. It brings the number of new trips since September to 1,300. A plan to add 200 more weekly trips is planned in April. That would bring the total expansion since September to 1,500 more trips.

Detroiters who use the routes will also see more buses and longer hours. Some riders will be able to catch a bus every 20 minutes compared to the previous 40-minute wait. A news release says the first phase of the expansion occurred in August and was the first major expansion of Detroit service in more than a decade.

You can read more and download route maps here at www.detroitmi.gov.