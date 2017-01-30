Injuries reported after school bus accident in Roseville Local News Injuries reported after school bus accident in Roseville Emergency crews are at the scene of an injury accident between a Ford Fiesta and school bus in Roseville.

One child suffered a minor injury but Police Chief James Berlin said there were no significant injuries to the student.



One person was extricated and another person is injured. In the view from SkyFOX, the bus appears to have t-boned the vehicle.



The accident happened at 3 p.m. at 11 Mile and Groveland.

It is not known how serious the injuries to adults are.

