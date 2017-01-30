Police stop firebombing in Detroit's Indian Village Local News Police stop firebombing in Detroit's Indian Village Detroit police arrested a woman this weekemd accused of trying to firebomb a home in Indian Village.

- Detroit police arrested a woman this weekemd accused of trying to firebomb a home in Indian Village.

They were in the right place at the right time on Sunday morning when they were patrolling Indian Village on the city's east side.

"They were able to take someone in custody who's pretty much been plaguing that area," said Commander Arnold Williams of the Detroit Police Department.

That someone was a woman allegedly in the midst of throwing a home-made firebomb at a house in the 2200 block of Iroquois.

"It appeared to be a bottle with a piece of cloth hanging out that was on fire," Williams said.

Police say the bottle hit the yard but never exploded, so they proceeded to arrest her.

"They took her in custody ... in her backpack she had some bricks and the bricks seemed to match a description of a malicious destruction of property that happened a few weeks in the past," Williams said.

He says when his officers asked the suspect why she threw the firebomb at the house, she said she was angry.

"I'm not at liberty to say what she was angry about but her anger was directed towards a person," he said.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.