Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan

- A winter weather advisory is in effect for SE Michigan from 10 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at noon.

According to the National Weather Service, about 2 to 3 inches is expected with snow developing late this evening, becoming moderate to briefly

heavy at times overnight, then diminishing tomorrow morning.

Snowfall accumulations will go up with an additional accumulation of around 1 inch during the day. The snowfall is expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will be in the 20s tonight rising toward freezing around noon tomorrow, and likely rising above 32 degrees tomorrow Tuesday afternoon.

Roads will become snow covered and slick late this evening and last into Tuesday morning.

The Tuesday morning commute will likely be impacted, allow for additional time to reach your destination.

The advisory includes Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.