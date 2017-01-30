Families fight at hearing for Roseville stabbing suspect Local News Families fight at hearing for Roseville stabbing suspect

Before the arraignment could start Monday afternoon, the families of fatal stabbing victim Shane Bigger and his girlfriend - suspect Stacey Glass - were involved in an altercation. After deputies restored order to the courtroom Stacey Glass was wheeled in for a video arraignment. Her attorney says she can't walk due to injuries.

Glass' family says those injuries happened just before Bigger was fatally stabbed in Glass' home on Saturday.

“Clearly something happened that night and he snapped. He must have came after her multiple times for her to be – you know pin her down and punching her face. She can't even see out of her eye,” said Sarah Hill, sister-in-law of the suspect.

When police arrived, they found Bigger dead in the house.

“The defendant was on scene stating she didn't know what happened.The defendant told her mother that she stabbed the victim after he attacked her.”

“The charge is one count of manslaughter involving a Shane Bigger.”

As the judge tried to get information to set bond, detectives said Glass is no stranger to police.

“Ms. Glass has many contacts with criminal justice. Her criminal record dates back to 2008. She does have a few domestic violence arrests.”

Biggers’ family says Glass abused Shane.

“He just didn’t know enough to leave it alone,” said William Bigger, the victim’s father. “He kept going back.”

Back in court the judge set bond for Glass, a mother of a 7-year-old.

“Given those factors, her bond is set in the amount of $100,000 cash or surety only, no 10%.”

Glass’ brother says he will also press charges after he says Bigger's father attacked him in court.

“As far as I’m concerned, it seems like violence runs in that family,” said Harvey Hill, brother of the suspect.

Glass' family believes there are no winners in this case.

“From our family to the Bigger family, this was not supposed to happen, said Sarah Hill. “Our sincerest apologies. We can’t imagine what they’re going through as well.