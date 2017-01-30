Homeowner fatally shoots man allegedly breaking into his garage Local News Homeowner fatally shoots man allegedly breaking into his garage A homeowner shoots down a suspect during an alleged garage break-in.

- A homeowner shoots down a suspect during an alleged garage break-in.

Officers were called to the 26000 block of Chippendale on a report of a breaking and entering of a garage at 10 p.m. Sunday.

"When our officers arrived and located the homeowner in the driveway along with an individual down on ground unresponsive," said Asst. Police Chief Donald Glandon Roseville.

Investigators say the suspect had been shot and died a short time later at the hospital.

Madonna Wood says when her grandson ran into her room Sunday night she knew something was wrong.

"He said 'I heard shots' and I looked out and saw cop cars,'" Wood recalled. "It was just crazy."

"It shouldn't have gone that far, I think," said Joshua Cuthbertson. "Someone lost their life over it and I don't think that's fair."

But police say they are still searching for answers

"The homeowner was brought in for questioning, no statements were made," said Glandon. "He's currently being held pending further investigation."

Fox 2 also went to the house in search of answers but a woman who answered the door said she was advised not to talk.

One resident said property theft is a problem in the neighborhood.

Investigators say they will turn information about this shooting over to the prosecutor's office for review but at this time, they won't say if this incident is a case of self-defense.

"It would be inappropriate to speculate at this point because we don't have all the facts," Glandon said. "It is something our detectives are working on."