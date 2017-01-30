Ford takes a stand against President Trump's immigration ban Local News Ford takes a stand against President Trump's immigration ban Ford Motor Co. is making its feelings known about President Trump's immigration ban.

The Big Three automakers are speaking of the ban's impact on their international companies - but GM is steering clear of the topic.

"We're not here to talk about that today around what was said and all that," said Mark Reuss, GM executive of global development. "I'm very proud of General Motors, we're a global company."

Ford is the first of the automakers to take a stand with this statement from Chairman Bill Ford, Jr. and President and CEO Mark Fields reading in part.

"Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world. That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company."

That policy they're referring to, has led to huge protests here and at airports across the country and to reports of confusion within the ranks - especially for customs and border patrol agents immediately following Friday’s executive order suddenly tasked with detaining passengers simply because of their place of birth.

"No one at customs and border patrol who really works on these things and are a welcoming mat for people coming from abroad, had no idea what was going on and were receiving three or four or five different orders over the course of 24 hours.," said attorney Jordan Acker.

Acker is a lawyer who worked as an attorney advisor in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration . He says a change in policy like this should have gone through multiple government agencies and attorneys and should have been far less disruptive for travelers.

"In addition to being unbelievably cruel and done in a way that was really cruel to people who were already traveling - remember those people weren't advised at all as to what was going on," Acker said. "It was done in a way that can only be described as amateurish - it was incompetent."

But President Trump has stood by his decision.

"We actually had a very good day yesterday," Trump said.