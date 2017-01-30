Construction trailer, truck stolen with thousands worth of tools inside Local News Construction trailer, truck stolen with thousands worth of tools inside

- A work trailer full of thousands of dollars’ worth of tools stolen in Waterford Township.

Contractor Scott Gow of White Lake can't help but laugh Monday at the damage a thief seems to have left behind.



Back on January 2nd, Gow, working in Waterford, had his construction trailer chock full of tools parked behind a dentist's office on Walton Boulevard.



"Table saws, compressors, all my screw guns," Gow said.

When just after midnight -- a thief is caught on camera hooking the trailer up to his white truck and taking off.

"It took him like four and a half minutes," Gow said. "And he did it like he was going to church. Amazing."

Waterford police describe the thief's truck as a 2000 white, extended cab pickup truck. Police finding his trailer several days later at a nearby boat launch.

Gow swears the thief must live in the area.

"He has to be, because he knew the in and out," Gow said. "The dirt road where the boat launch was at, is not really marked. So he has to know the area."

Gow's trailer then returned near a boat launch but completely empty.

"Everything that I've had for 20 years," Gow said. "He even took all my ladders on top."

While Gow has tools for everything from flooring to electrical to plumbing, the cost of what he's lost is estimated at $4,700 and he said he's only half-way done counting.

On top of that, Gow, also missing 2 and a half weeks of work, is forced to buy hundreds of new tools.

Now this hard-working handyman hopes someone recognizes this dope.

"I would prosecute," he said. "I'm working my (blank) off. What are you doing?"