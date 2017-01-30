Dearborn, Hamtramck leaders fight back against Trump's immigration order Local News Dearborn, Hamtramck leaders fight back against Trump's immigration order

- Local leaders are continuing to fight back against President Trump's executive order on immigration.

While another group filed a lawsuit in federal court today looking to block the order. Legal battles loom over Trump's immigration ban, with experts saying it could likely end up in Supreme Court. In the meantime those opposed to it are gearing up for a fight.

FOX 2: "So Hamtramck with one voice condemned President Trump's executive order?"

Hamtramck City Council members: "Yes, yes absolutely."

From Hamtramck to Dearborn.

"I think this executive order is not meritorious because it overreaches," said Dearborn Mayor Jack O'Reilly.

Elected officials and community leaders alike are slamming President Trump's immigration ban. Hamtramck's City Council condemned it in a unanimous vote Monday night.

"It's a welcoming city and we don't stand for bigotry and hatred," said one Hamtramck Arab-American councilmember.

The ban temporarily bars travel from seven Muslim majority countries and indefinitely bans the reception of Syrian refugees. It has left some Green Card holders and Muslims seeking citizenship in limbo.

"A lot of people are already putting things on hold right now," said Fouad Ashkar, American Arab Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of people want to come to the state, come to this country, even if they have green card, they are saying I better not come."

The White House released a statement Sunday defending the executive order saying: "This is not about religion. This is about terror and keeping our country safe."

Even so a group of Muslims including several from metro Detroit -- are asking a federal judge in Virginia to block the order.

Shereef Akeel, civil rights lawyer

"Students that have a visa here on a four-year program, if they try to return to see their parents, they can't come back in simply because of their faith," said Shereef Akeel, a Civil Rights lawyer.

Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab-American Civil Rights League says they're on deck with a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

"It's unconstitutional, it's unfounded, it's unprincipled, it's immoral," Ayad said. "And we are a nation, are better than that."

These city councilmembers say while Hamtramck is not formally a sanctuary city, it operates as such and they're willing to risk federal funding to defy the president.

"It's important to send a message," Ian Perrotta, Hamtramck City Councilman. "These people are affected by these policies. We represent the people and these people are affected by his policies and so we have to stand up for our residents."

The White House said there are 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are unaffected by the ban.

Former President Barack Obama said through a spokesperson that he "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against certain individuals based on their faith and religion."

