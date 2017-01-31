Coach Insignia, restaurant atop the Ren Cen is closing

- Coach Insignia, the iconic restaurant atop the Renaissance Center is closing. Last guests will be served on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

The multi award-winning restaurant, hit the Detroit dining scene August 4, 2004 and has occupied levels 71 and 72 of the Detroit Renaissance Center since. The owner's lease expires February 28.

The restaurant is known for offering stunning views of Detroit, Windsor and Belle Isle while serving up great food.

Coach Insignia is an Epicurean Group restaurant, and the Epicurean Group will offer continued employment to all team members. We're told they're also currently looking at other development opportunities Downtown.

No word yet on what may happen with the space.