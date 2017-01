Bedrock and Shinola break ground on Shinola hotel Local News Bedrock and Shinola break ground on Shinola hotel Bedrock and Shinola broke ground on the new Shinola Hotel Tuesday morning.

The historic building at the corner Grand River and Woodward avenues will be rehabed into a boutique hotel.

The 8-floor hotel is set to open in the fall of 2018. The hotel will house 130 rooms.