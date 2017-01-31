Police investigating deaths of two women in separate Detroit locations

- Police are investigating after the bodies of two women were found separately on the city's west side Monday, roughly around the same time.

Police received two calls around 5 p.m. that a woman's body had been found.

The first body was found in an abandoned house in the 4800 block of 28th Street. Detroit police say two men were looking for a trailer that had been stolen when one of them entered an abandoned house to use the restroom. He saw a body and called 911.

Police say the body is of a white female. Detroit police aren't sure how long the body has been there, and say they are unable to identify her at this time.

About 13 miles away, in the 15700 block of West Parkway Street, police received another call about a woman's body being found.

A neighbor called police when she noticed two men kept going in and out of a vacant house. When police investigated, they found a woman's body under a pile of blankets.

Police say the body is of a white female in her 30s, who had multiple tattoos.

Police have not yet named either woman, and the cause of deaths are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.