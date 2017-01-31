DTE announces rate reduction, bill credits for 2017

- A reduction in DTE Energy customer rates is coming this year, the company announced Tuesday.



The Detroit Public Service Commission approved a $184 million annual rate starting Feb. 7 but it is less than what DTE implemented last August - meaning a refund potentially coming for the last six months.



DTE had sought a $344 million annual rate increase and had self-implemented a $245 million increase. The final rate is 4 percent above what was set in DTE's last electric case in December 2015.

DTE Energy President Trevor F. Lauer said in a statement:

“As part of its multi-year effort to modernize its infrastructure, DTE Energy in August 2016 increased customer rates. The MPSC order issued today reduces customer rates from current levels and, as a result, customers will see a rate reduction and a bill credit. DTE Energy will work with the MPSC to calculate the credit and appropriately apply it later this year. Still, DTE Energy customer bills are equal to 2012 levels and below the national average.

“DTE Energy is committed to providing customers with reliable, safe, clean and affordable energy, as well as peace of mind knowing these improvements will directly benefit their daily lives.”





