Two women found dead in Detroit minutes apart Local News Two women found dead in Detroit minutes apart Police are investigating the bodies of two women found separately on the city's west side just minutes apart

- Mystery surrounds the death of two women found on Detroit's west side. The first was found around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Her body was wrapped in blankets in the driveway of an abandoned home on West Parkway.

Police say she had a puncture wound on her neck, and tire tracks leading up to the body. She is described as a white woman in her 30's, with multiple tattoos.

Around a half hour after that discovery, two men searching for their stolen trailer found the body of another woman. This victim was found in an abandoned garage in the 4800 block 28th street. She is also described as a white woman, but her age is unknown.

Police say they don't have any information that leads them to believe the two deaths are connected, but won't rule it out completely. Because of the cold weather, both bodies were frozen and it's unclear when the women died.

Autopsies are scheduled for both bodies.

Right now police are still working to identify both women. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. They will never ask you to leave a name.