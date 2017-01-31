Family of man killed by Roseville homeowner questions details

- Jeff Gray's sister says he didn't deserve to die.

"I don't believe it was self-defense. He never carried a gun and it's stupid to say you got a gun when you don't in that situation," said Julie Ringuette.

Gray was shot and killed in a Roseville garage Sunday night. His sister admits he wasn't perfect, but tried his best to do well. She says she was shocked when she heard the news.

"I was told he was shot in the back. It was a fatal shot. Hit the aorta," said Ringuette.

Police say they got a 911 call from the homeowners' wife. She told them her husband heard a noise in the garage, confronted the alleged intruder and shot.

The shooter told police he thought Gray had a gun. However, the only gun police recovered belonged to the homeowner.

He hasn't spoken with police at the request of his attorney and is still being held.

FOX 2 asked Ringuette why her brother was at the house to begin with. She believes he was picking up some old mail a few houses down when his car broke down. She thinks he went searching for help.



"It bothers me that this man heard a loud bang and assumed. What if it was a kid? It wasn't in his house. It's upsetting," Ringuette says.

Prosecutors will decide whether the homeowner will face charges.

Gray's family has a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses.