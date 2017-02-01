Detroit Lions make slight changes to logo

- Starting the offseason with a bit of a new look, the Detroit Lions have made a slight change to their logo.

It's a small change -- the outline out the lion has been changed from black to gray.

The team updated the logo on its social media pages early Wednesday morning around midnight, without any formal announcement.

The tweak is also featured on the team's official gear, and leaves room to wonder if there may be changes to uniforms this season.

This change comes just a few months before the NFL will release times and dates of the team's 2017 schedule.

Pictured below is an example of the Lions logo before the change.

What do you think?