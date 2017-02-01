Daughter charged in stabbing death of her 80-year-old mother in Shelby Township

- A woman is facing first-degree murder charges after her mother was found stabbed to death.

Police responded to a 911 call for help at a house Monday in the 2700 block of Marissa Way in Shelby Township, which is near 25 Mile and Dequindre roads. When they got to the home, they found a 80-year-old woman who had multiple stab wounds to her neck.

The woman's 48-year-old daughter, Julie Flynn, was at the home and police took her in for questioning.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death for the woman, named Joyce Flynn, was homicide.

Wednesday morning, Flynn was charged with first-degree murder.