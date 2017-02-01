Novi man whose 5 employees died in house fire pleads guilty

- A Novi restaurant owner and his wife pleaded guilty in connection with a fire that killed five illegal immigrants who lived in his basement.

Roger Tam and his wife Ada Lei both pleaded guilty to all six charges in the case Wednesday, and both face up to 10 years in prison and restitution.

Five young men who came to this country illegally died back on Jan. 31 in a house fire on Mystic Forrest Drive in Novi. All of the victims, between the ages of 16 and 23 also worked at Kim's Garden, a restaurant owned by Tam.

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade and other investigators have stated that Tam did not tell fire crews people were inside the house.

Tam's attorney says that is not true. Investigators say the fire appears to have been accidental and the fire started on one of the beds in the basement, where all of the victims lived.

Tam's attorney argued that although the young men were not in the country us citizenship, they were not smuggled or held against their will. He added that Tam treated the young men who died like family.

Investigators say there were a number of fire code violations inside the home including disabled smoke detectors in the basement.

A sentencing date of June 13 has been set.



