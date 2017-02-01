Men who carjacked grandmother, 85, avoid prison time Local News Men who carjacked grandmother, 85, avoid prison time Two men convicted of carjacking a Detroit grandmother avoid prison time.

- Two men convicted of carjacking a Detroit grandmother avoid prison time.

Mable Coates recalled the scary incident.

"He said 'Give me the (expletive) purse! get the (expletive) up out of here! (expletive) get up outta here,'" Coates said. "I'm getting up then. i wasn't getting up fast, because i can't get up fast."

The wise and fiesty Detroit woman who became the victim of two men arrested for carjacking her relative's SUV back in September. She had been sitting in the passenger seat at local gas station by herself at the corner of Fenkell and Greenfield on Detroit's west side, when two men jumped in, and told her to get out.

The incident led to a police chase, a crash, but fortunately no one hurt.

In court on Tuesday, one of the men, Donotonio Jones received three years probation, no jail time. The other person involved also will not serve any time behind bars.

Members of the community went on Facebook Live which played a key part in helping police catch those responsible.

FOX 2: "Does it concern you that anyone who committed a crime against an elderly woman doesn't have to serve any jail time?"

"It disturbs me the world is the way it is today," said Coates. "It isn't just me. I see it every day."

FOX 2 also spoke with Police Chief James Craig who was frustrated the two walked away without any jail time, given the fact you had officers and the community working together to catch those responsible.

"In this instance, we had our community participate, we arrested the right people, we're talking about two habitual offenders who demonstrated they are violent," Craig said.

"They get out. they convince the judge or whomever is suppose to put them away if the convince them, they let them out," Coates said. "If they do it again, they let them out again."

Craig says the two men have a criminal record, and he believes this outcome alone does not send the right message to those who want to do wrong in Wayne County.

"I guess in this three years while on probation he's going to be a model citizen," Craig said. "I'm about rehabilitation, giving chances, but at some point , if we're going going to get this thing right, there has to be a certain level of punishment for those who deserve it."

mable coates gave birth to 11 children and she has 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grand-children.

Although she is the victim of a crime, she maintains her faith, and remains optimistic.

"Maybe we don't know what the Lord has in stored for them, maybe they will change their ways," she said. "He's got a chance. he's made bad choices, and now he's got a chance to make a different choice."

The assistant prosecutor for Wayne County sent a statement speaking only to the case involving Jones.

Maria Miller said:

"The carjacking of an 85-year-old woman is extremely disturbing conduct and we think the sentence should have included a period of incarceration. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and the victim in the case are disappointed in this sentence. Because the defendant pleaded guilty as charged in both cases ultimately, the judge has the final say in what the sentence will be."

FOX 2 also called the judge who had the final say for a comment, but we have not heard back.

