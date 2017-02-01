Woman charged with stabbing 80-year-old mother to death

Shelby Township police got the call Monday morning an elderly woman had been stabbed to death by her own daughter.

But she never called police - a relative did who discovered what happened a couple of days later. Investigators say 80-year-old Joyce Flynn was murdered by her own daughter, Julie, 48.

Neighbor Glenn Inger says he and his wife didn't know anything was wrong until several detectives showed up outside their condo in the 2700 block of Marissa Way Monday morning.

"It’s unsettling honestly," said neighbor Glenn Inger. "I think this is a family matter."

Julie Flynn, 48, lived with her mother and has now been charged with first-degree murder. FOX 2 has learned Flynn stabbed her mother several times, but instead of calling police she would stay in the house for two days living with the crime she committed.

It wasn't until a concerned relative came over Monday morning to check if everything was alright, did they discover what happened and dialed 911.

"It is a tragedy," Inger said. "I think she was 80 years old. It is just a tragic situation. I feel sorry for the family."

Flynn was taken into custody. FOX 2 is told she may suffer from mental issues and refuses to give police a statement about what happened.

Neighbors say they know enough and frankly they say they are stunned.

"You would think in this neighborhood you wouldn't see that," Inger said.

Police say they have been called to that location a few times before - but for minor disturbances. And neighbors say they never even knew of any problems.

