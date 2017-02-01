Innocence Clinic helps free man serving 20 years for murder Local News Innocence Clinic helps free man serving 20 years for murder Finally free - a Lamarr Monson spends more than 20 years behind bars for murder and it turns out -- he might have been innocent.

New evidence shows someone else is likely responsible for the death of a 12-year-old girl.

"It's surreal right now for me, it's just surreal," he said. "I've been dreaming about this time to just hug my mom and be free."

Monson took his first steps toward freedom Wednesday night as he walked out of the Wayne County Jail. His mother dared not let him go.

FOX 2: "Ma'am did you ever lose hope that this day would come?"

"No," she said. "No, no, no. never. Because I knew my son was innocent."

Convicted of killing 12-year-old Christina Brown in 1997, Monson has been in prison for the past two decades. But a judge granted him a new trial Monday after lawyers from the Michigan Innocence Clinic introduced a new witness who identified Robert Lewis as Brown's killer.

This, as well as damning evidence against him that they found on a toilet tank lid which prosecutors say was the murder weapon.

"We discovered there were10 fingerprints on the toilet tank lid, most of them in blood," said David Moran, Innocence Clinic attorney. "All matching this other guy who is still out living in Pennsylvania."

Lewis's ex-girlfriends identified him as the killer. The Innocence Clinic says she told police this shortly after the murder in 1996, but there was no follow up. Sixteen years later she learned Monson had been convicted for the crime.

"So she went to Detroit police in 2012 and gave them a written statement explaining that her ex-boyfriend had committed this murder," said Moran.



“The real forensic evidence of that was in their hands all along,” said Bill Proctor.

Proctor, the former Detroit newsman turned criminal justice reformer, says the system failed Monson --- miserably.

From the forensics team that did not follow the blood trail from the murder scene to another apartment and potentially to an investigator who duped an unwitting Monson into signing a confession, to Wayne County prosecutors "steamrolling his case."

"There were too many elements of failure on the part of the criminal justice system that sent a man to prison for more than two decades," Proctor said. “For a crime someone else committed.”

"I've done got over me being angry or unforgiving," said Monson. "I understand this is the way the system is right now."

And he's not out of the woods yet. Monson's new trial is set for April 24th but he and his lawyers expect nothing short of vindication.

“I’m definitely thankful for everyone that’s been in my corner all this time,” he said. “They trusted and knew I am not the type of person who would do something like that, and knew my character and the family I come from, and I’m just thankful that they always backed me and kept me these 21 years.”

A statement from the Wayne County prosecutor's office said:

"The court's decision is currently being reviewed for a possible appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals."