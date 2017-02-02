Man shot to death outside motorcycle club in Detroit

- Police are investigating the death outside of a motorcycle club on Detroit's west side.

A man was shot to death around 4:30 Thursday morning in the 12700 block of Woodrow Wilson Street, which is near the intersection of of the Lodge and the Davison.

Witnesses tell investigators they heard some sort of argument outside of the club before they heard the gunshots. The victim was found deceased in the street when police arrived.

Police haven't named the victim, but say he is a black man in his 30s.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.