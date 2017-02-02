Watch: Bedrock announcement affecting downtown Detroit

- Bedrock Real Estate Services has scheduled a press conference Friday morning about something they say will affect the future of downtown Detroit.

A few weeks ago at the auto show, Bedrock's founding partner Dan Gilbert said they'd be announcing a 50,000 square-foot tenant in a couple weeks. He also said this new tenant will temporarily displace some Quicken Loans employees.

Officials will make the announcement Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Duggan, Dan Gilbert and Bedrock CEO Jim Ketai will be there. Check back here for a link to watch a livestream.