Video of woman's death in Dearborn police encounter released Local News Video of woman's death in Dearborn police encounter released Over a year after Dearborn police killed a woman attempting to outrun them the dash cam video of the encounter at Fairlane Mall has been released.

- Over a year after Dearborn police killed a woman attempting to outrun them the dash cam video of the encounter at Fairlane Mall has been released.

The officers involved won't face charges, but the family of 31-year-old Janet Wilson is fighting back.

"I think that there was a clear execution that took place," said Chris White of the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality.

Back in January of 2016, a Dearborn police officer shot Wilson in her car after a dispute at Fairlane Mall.

Wilson was said to be aggressive toward security, even trying to hit them with her car.

Dearborn police then began following Wilson, who her family says had been suffering from a mental illness.

Wilson did not pull over, but eventually stopped due to traffic.

"You clearly hear her saying, 'You're going to try and kill me,' so she feared. She had fear," White said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Wilson drove her car towards an officer whose firearm was drawn and pointed at her.

"The officer is nowhere near the front of the vehicle. He's outside the vehicle, and he's shooting from outside. And what really troubles me is his partner says to him, you did what you had to do," White said.



Worthy announced in December that no charges would be filed against that officer.

"I don't believe this officer should have a badge. I don’t believe he should be on the force," White said.

Along with the officer who shot and killed Kevin Matthews in December.

Due to pending civil suits against the City of Dearborn and that officer, Wilson's family, their attorney and the mayor declined to comment Thursday as Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad follows only saying he is respecting the court process.

Right now the wrongful death suit is scheduled for a final pretrial in early April and if a settlement isn't reached a jury trial will begin later that month.