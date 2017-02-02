Middle East refugees in Detroit say travel ban has separated their families

- "The United States is a very beautiful country and we love this country," said Sube Jafas, Iraq refugee.

They are stories from some of the last refugees to settle in metro Detroit before President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East.

"This week we were supposed to welcome 26 Muslim refugees from Iraq and Syria to southeast Michigan and all 26 were turned away," said Sean Defour of Samaritas.

They are here with Samaritas, the largest refugee resettlement program in the state. Each one is now happy to call America home. But they are very concerned for the loved ones they left behind.

"They fear or assume this ban will be permanent and they will never see their loved ones again," Defour said.



The Al Juboury family underwent two years of vetting before resettling in metro Detroit. They were hoping their daughter would be able to join - now they fear for her safety.

"We are so worried about our daughter she is by herself in Jordan," said a member of the Al Juboury family.

Sabah Estaban came from Iraq as well. His sisters were scheduled to arrive in America on February 1st. Now they fear this temporary ban will permanently change their fate.

"They are very sad, and depressed," said Esteban. "They are over 69 years old and have no one to support them, to take care of them."

Each of them is encouraged by the protest they are witnessing across the country. They just hope President Trump will be moved to lift the ban in the name of reuniting families.