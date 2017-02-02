Arab-American who voted for Trump likes travel ban Local News Arab-American who voted for Trump likes travel ban For eight years Arab-American Nedal Tamer has been looking for a change - and he found what he was looking for, in then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

- For eight years Arab-American Nedal Tamer has been looking for a change - and he found what he was looking for, in then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

"Obama didn't do anything for me as an Arabic Muslim," he said. "I don't have any benefits from the eight years he spent in the White House.

"If you really care about your family in the Middle East, and you care about your relatives, you support President Trump," Tamer said. "He has a plan to clean out these terroristic groups."

This real estate developer from Dearborn is a minority within minorities. Not only does he support President Trump, he feels the executive order banning refugees makes the country safer from terror attacks.

"What's the guarantee that these groups are not going to come with refugees," Tamer said.

As he watches protests all over the country over the refugee bans in seven predominantly Muslim countries he wonders about the timing.

"Why we didn't protest when we saw the airstrikes in Yemen daily?"

He feels the reaction is premature.

"Support your country, support your president and wait and see for the next 4 years," he said.

He understands that families are separated for the moment but he believes its temporary and safety should be a priority right now.

"This is for the safety for me, my family and the community. Why aren't we thinking in that positive way?"

Tamer is fully aware that are consequences to taking a public stance in support of trump within his community but he says it is a risk worth taking.

"In social media you get messages," he said. "How do you deal with that? I ignore it."

He feels it necessary for him to speak out now for his children, who constantly hear messages that their president is anti-Muslim. He says that is simply not the case.

"Protect your family," he said. "Because you love your house and family and the president is doing the same."