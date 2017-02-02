Derek Kevra breaks down the accuracy of groundhogs Local News Derek Kevra breaks down the accuracy of groundhogs

The first Groundhog Day was held in 1886 - the same year Ty Cobb was born. We all know the saying, the groundhog see his shadow, that's six more weeks of winter. He does not see his shadow that means an early spring.

Both Punxsutawney Phil and Woody the Woodchuck (Michigan's version) both saw his shadow. When you look back at history, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 103 times, that's an overwhelmingly larger number than the 18 times he has not seen his shadow.

Why is that? One speculates that when he gets yanked out of his nice warm home he wants to get back inside so he sees his shadow. How about his accuracy? Not great, 39 percent.

From one prognosticator to another, Derek thinks you can do better, Phil.

Derek Kevra takes a closer look at the forecast the next six three weeks and the last three weeks in the video above, to break it all down.