Reward raised to $105K for info in murder of Sgt Collin Rose

(WJBK) - It's been over two months since the cold-blooded murder of a Wayne State police sergeant.
Now the reward has been increased to $105,000 to help track down his killer.
On the night of November 22, Sgt. Collin Rose stopped to investigate a man on a blue mountain bike when he was shot in the head.
The tragedy happened at Lincoln and Brainerd near MLK Boulevard in the city's Woodbridge neighborhood.
The $105,000 reward is now being offered if you can help solve this case. Call Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you have any information.