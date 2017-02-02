Reward raised to $105K for info in murder of Sgt Collin Rose

Released photos by DPD of the bike and flashlight the suspect used the night of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose's fatal shooting.

- It's been over two months since the cold-blooded murder of a Wayne State police sergeant.

Now the reward has been increased to $105,000 to help track down his killer.



On the night of November 22, Sgt. Collin Rose stopped to investigate a man on a blue mountain bike when he was shot in the head.

The tragedy happened at Lincoln and Brainerd near MLK Boulevard in the city's Woodbridge neighborhood.



The $105,000 reward is now being offered if you can help solve this case. Call Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you have any information.