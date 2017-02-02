Reward raised to $105K for info in murder of Sgt Collin Rose

Released photos by DPD of the bike and flashlight the suspect used the night of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose's fatal shooting.
 
Posted:Feb 02 2017 10:30PM EST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 10:31PM EST

(WJBK) - It's been over two months since the cold-blooded murder of a Wayne State police sergeant.

Now the reward has been increased to $105,000 to help track down his killer.

On the night of November 22, Sgt. Collin Rose stopped to investigate a man on a blue mountain bike when he was shot in the head.

The tragedy happened at Lincoln and Brainerd near MLK Boulevard in the city's Woodbridge neighborhood.

The $105,000 reward is now being offered if you can help solve this case. Call Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you have any information.


