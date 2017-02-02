Couple found overdosed inside Sterling Heights Family Dollar Local News Couple found overdosed inside Sterling Heights Family Dollar At the Family Dollar on Hayes and 19 Mile in Sterling Heights a woman told an employee she was pregnant, needing to go to the bathroom.

At the Family Dollar on Hayes and 19 Mile in Sterling Heights a woman told an employee she was pregnant, needing to go to the bathroom.

The employee handed over the key to the employee restroom and then - "They were in there maybe 15 or 20 minutes beating and banging against the wall," said manager Angel Reed.

The family dollar manager says it didn't sound like the two were fighting but having sex.

"I knocked on the door," she said. "I told them I would call the cops and went and knocked on the door again."

Then Reed says she got no response and the only sound she heard was what sounded like someone gasping for air.

"They had to break the door down and they found him with his eyes in back of his head," she said. "He was passed out on the floor and she was laying the same way."

Reed said both the man and the woman appeared to be in the midst of a drug overdose.

Emergency responders used NARCAN to revive them. Family Dollar customers were in shock.

"It was very unusual," Reed said. "Very frustrating (and) very scary."

Apparently after the woman was revived she said she was supposed to be at a narcotics anonymous meeting that night.

Investigators believe that the pregnancy claim was just an excuse.

