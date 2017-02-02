Suspect hits Detroit police officer, leads DPD on east side chase, crash

- A police officer was hit by a fleeing suspect and escaped after a chase Thursday night.

Detroit police are looking for a white man in silver Dodge Caliber who originally was pulled over at Eight Mile and Gratiot. That suspect fled, striking one officer in the leg and leading them on a chase.

Police followed the suspect at 10 Mile and Gratiot, where the cruiser crashed into a car with two civilians inside.



A second Detroit police cruiser picked up the chase, but called it off at 13 Mile and Groesbeck.

At least one civilian and one officer, who suffered an ankle injury from being hit by the suspect, were taken to the hospital. It is unclear if there were more injuries.

Anyone with information should Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.