Detroit federal judge issues halt on Trump's travel ban

- A federal judge in Detroit has ordered President Trump to halt his recently announced immigration restrictions, FOX 2 has confirmed.

President Trump's executive order, which was signed on Friday, January 27, pauses America's entire refugee program for four months, indefinitely bans all those from war-ravaged Syria and temporarily freezes immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen in, what the president says is, an effort to stop terrorist attacks on the U.S.

Judge Victoria Roberts says this executive order affects travel to and from the U.S. of lawful permanent residents and other non-citizens. The White House issued a memorandum on February 1, which clarifies Trump's executive order doesn't apply to lawful permanent residents. Judge Roberts's order issued Friday re-affirms that.

She cited several members of the Arab American Civil Rights League who have been affected by this executive order, including a a U.S. citizen whose 9-year-old son was denied a visa to join his family in the U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated with a copy of the order.

The U.S. has taken in nearly 270,000 immigrants and refugees from the affected countries since 2007, according to an AP analysis of U.S. State Department data. Many of the most populous states have taken in the largest share. California has accepted the most followed by Michigan, Texas, Arizona, New York and Illinois. SENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report