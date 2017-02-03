Southfield Fire Department fighting 2-alarm fire at apartment complex

The Southfield Fire Department is rushing to put out flames at an apartment unit in Southfield just off 11 Mile.

According to the fire department, the flames started just before 11:45 at a unit in the Carnegie Park Apartments on 11 Mile near American Drive.

It's unknown how it started or if anyone is injured.

Video from the scene shows smoke coming out of one of the buildings in multiple locations.

The fire has been called in as a 2-alarm fire and several fire engines are on scene.

So far, it's affected 9 units inside the building.

