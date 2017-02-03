I-75 construction begins Saturday Local News I-75 construction begins Saturday Construction on I-75 starts Saturday at dawn and Michigan is getting ready.

Southbound from Springwells in southwest Detroit to Northline in Southgate will be closed.

"I got a flat tire a couple of weeks ago and it's horrible," said Raul Roao, who says he's ready for the roads to be fixed.

The Rouge River Bridge is at times literally crumbling, with potholes so severe you can see through them.

It's a $200 million project that will take two years to complete with detours for drivers.

"Plan to leave really early -- at least double to triple your time the first few days," said Diane Cross of MDOT.

Businesses along the construction route are also preparing for the impact.

"We depend on the factory across the street ... and the neighborhood on the other side. So I hope 75 won't be that much," said Aref Bazzi, a gas station owner.

For the next two years, northbound I-75 and access to the Ambassador Bridge will remain open. The detour for SB I-75 will begin at I-96 in Detroit to North Line Road -- that's for 2017.

The detour will be located from I-96 to Sibley Road the following year.

MDOT is installing cameras as well as electronic signs and traffic information to give drivers travel times and any mobility issues.

CLICK HERE for more information on the closure.