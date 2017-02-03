Woman finds lost necklace with ashes inside charm Local News Woman finds lost necklace with ashes inside charm A lost necklace discovered at a gas station in Ypsilanti - but this isn't an ordinary piece - the charm contains the ashes of a loved one.

- A lost necklace discovered at a gas station in Ypsilanti - but this isn't an ordinary piece - the charm contains the ashes of a loved one.

The woman who found it is on a mission to track down the rightful owner.

"I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and God sent me there," said Debbie Couch.

A quest that started two weeks ago at a Speedway gas station outside Ann Arbor at Michigan Avenue and Hewitt, when Couch stopped in after work.

"I opened the door, looked down and there it was looking at me," she said.

She saw an aqua colored heart shaped necklace and she shared her find with her co-worker

"I said 'Debbie this looks like an urn with somebody's ashes,'" said April Osbourne, Debbie's co-worker.

"I got emotional, like oh my God I've been carrying someone's ashes in my purse," Couch said. "I felt that I needed to put it on my neck but I couldn't."

Couch says she was meant to find that necklace - finding an inscription.

"I flipped it over and that's when it really hit home," she said. "It says 'Daddy' and I'm assuming it is the year he passed away.

"My dad passed away in 1994 of lung cancer. If that was my daddy, I would be heartbroken."

They posted a picture of the necklace online. One thing led to another which got the attention of FOX 2. Now we're sharing the story hoping to help find the rightful owner.

"I just know whoever this belongs to, their heart is hurting because they lost it," Couch said. "I just want to close their heart because I know how that feels."

On the back is a date and all we ask is provide that date to prove you are the rightful owner. You can call the Fox 2 newsroom (248) 552-5103 or send a message to the Dave Spencer FOX 2 Facebook page.

