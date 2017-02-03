Single mom of 6 whose boyfriend was murdered gets help renovating home Local News Single mom of 6 whose boyfriend was murdered gets help renovating home A mother of six forced to live with relatives after the father of her children was murdered.



He was working on renovating their house before he died, but after he passed she didn't have the money or the manpower to finish the job.

After our story aired on Tuesday-- the family was flooded with calls from people offering a helping hand.

"I don't have to have anything, my kids deserve a home," said Estelle Barnes-Summers in a previous FOX 2 interview earlier this week.

It was that moment which captured the hearts of so many. Summers, 33, a single mother of six spoke about being forced to stay at her mother's house after the father of her children Elijah Summers, was shot and killed.

"They suffered a tremendous tragedy," said Joi Harris, DTE Energy VP of Gas Operations. "Our hearts were just broken when we heard the story."

This Detroit home Estelle says is where she and her kids are supposed to be living. Elijah was working to fix up the home before he was killed back in May.

Summers was working non-stop and her kids, sleeping on grandma's living room floor.

"They're still grieving," she said. "They don't understand it."

After the Yatooma Foundation for the kids reached out to FOX 2, dozens of calls and emails from the community came. Volunteers with Outdoor creations and OCG companies are now donating materials to fix her home.



"I can't believe it," Summers said. "So happy. So thankful."

Volunteers with DTE offered to cover all of the labor costs.



"I'm just happy that my kids will have a place to stay now," she said. "That is a big burden gone."

The flooring, drywall, painting and windows will be taken care of.

FOX 2: "What color are you going to paint this wall?"

"I don't even know, I'm just happy to have a wall," she said.

Donations have also come for a new water heater and furnace, stove and appliances as Humble Designs promises to fully furnish the home when it's ready.

"To see happiness where there was once despair," said Jennifer Zahler, Yatooma Foundation for the kids Program Director. "To see joy where there was once fear over where I'm going to go with my children. To be able to walk through this house with them and see the joy I know that is going to be on their faces is going to be a miracle that the community made happen."

"It lets my kids know that there's people out here that care," Summers said. "This world isn't all bad."

Work will be started on the house on Monday with about 60 volunteers. They are hoping this home will be ready for Estelle and her kids by mid-March.