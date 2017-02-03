Special needs teen reunited with father at police station

- UPDATE: The girl's father has come into the precinct and has been reunited with a lost special needs teen.



Police say she was in a store with cousins at Telegraph and W. Chicago when she wandered off.



The mentally challenged teen was found on Detroit's west side Friday night.

The teen, who is non-verbal, was found wandering in the area of Outer Drive and Spinoza by a couple of Good Samritans. She was brought to the Sixth Precinct.

She is about 14 or 15 years old.

If anyone recognizes her, please call Detroit police at (313) 596-5600 or (313) 596-5640.