Lost urn necklace returned to rightful owner Local News Lost urn necklace returned to rightful owner An irreplaceable memento is found on the ground at an Ypsilanti gas station - and FOX 2 was there when it was returned to its rightful place.

Sarah Happel of Detroit was thrilled to get an aqua colored heart shaped necklace back, which contains her father's ashes.



Debbie Couch found the necklace two weeks ago at a Speedway gas station.



Her friend took to social media to track down the owner. After our story aired at 5 p.m., we heard from the owner within two hours.

"I never thought I would see this again," Happel said. "I never thought I would see this necklace. I thought it was gone forever.

"When we got the call from my mother-in-law, she said 'Oh my God Sarah, your necklace is on Fox 2.' I'm like, no way and she said you have to call them.

"Lo and behold, it's him."

The two women brought flowers for each other, so grateful to find each other.

Happel said getting the necklace back is especially meaningful since she just lost her brother this week.

