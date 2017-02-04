Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces re-election

- Mike Duggan is seeking a second four-year term as Detroit's mayor.

Duggan made the announcement Saturday on the city's east side and also said he would fight the potential closings of about two dozen public schools by the state.

The state said last month that the schools are among 38 that are underperforming academically. Michigan law says the state can close schools that have been in the bottom 5 percent for at least three consecutive years if other forms of state intervention have not worked.

Duggan was elected in 2013 and took office in 2014. He pushed a program that has led to the demolition of more than 10,000 vacant houses.

The nonpartisan mayoral primary is in August. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.