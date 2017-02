High schoolers hold fundraiser for Syrian refugees Local News High schoolers hold fundraiser for Syrian refugees Muslim students from several local high schools came together to help those suffering in Syria. It was their way of doing something positive, in the midst of political tension. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.

If you would like to donate, the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation will be holding a larger benefit in Troy on March 4, 2017.

