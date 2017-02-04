3 men found dead in home on Detroit's east side

Posted:Feb 04 2017 11:25PM EST

Updated:Feb 04 2017 11:25PM EST

(WJBK) - Detroit Police are investigating the deaths of three men, found killed inside a home on Detroit's east side. One of them, the building's landlord. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.


