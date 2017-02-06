6-year-old boy shot after man opens fire on Detroit home

- A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot inside his home. The shooting happened Sunday night at a home on Rosemont Street on Detroit's west side.

Police say the boy's mother and a man were also at the home when another woman came over to visit.

A short time later, police say that woman's ex-boyfriend came to the house and fired shots into the house from outside. The little boy was hit twice.

He's in serious but stable condition.

Police say they know the identity of the suspected shooter, and are currently looking for him.

If you know any details about what happened you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.