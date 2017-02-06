Mott Community College closed due to active shooter threat

- Mott Community College is closed for half of the day on Monday due to an active shooter threat.

The college tweeted just before 8 a.m. Monday that all MCC locations are closed until 1 p.m. due to an active shooter threat made that morning. Details about the threat were not immediately available.

The college says classes beginning at or after 1 p.m. will be in session.

College spokeswoman Dawn Hibbard says the "active shooter threat" was made Monday morning and all of the Flint-based community college's locations were closed until early afternoon. The school has several satellite campuses around the state.

The school says it plans to offer updates to students via email, social media and the school's website.