2 men fatally shot in Westland Local News 2 men fatally shot in Westland Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot early Monday morning in Westland.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Treadwell Street, which is near Albert Schweitzer Elementary School on Glenwood Road. We're told the bodies were found in the street, a few houses down from each other.

Police say the victims were 19 and 35 years old, and that both the men lived in Westland. Their names have not been given.

Police believe the shooting was likely related to drugs, and say this was not a random attack.

Police have not yet given any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.