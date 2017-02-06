Guns stolen from Clinton Twp home prompt elementary school lockdown

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJBK) - An elementary school in Clinton Township was locked down briefly Monday morning after a nearby home invasion. The lockdown was lifted at Tenniswood Elementary School just before 10 a.m.
Just a couple hours earlier, a woman came home to her house on Grandy Street and says she saw a man leaving her house. When she looked through her belongings, she says two loaded firearms had been stolen.
The suspect, a black male, was last seen on foot wearing a dark black hoody and gray sweatpants. Police haven't given any further description of the suspect at this time.
Clinton Township police had a K9 in the area, but the track came to an end. The neighborhood they were searching is near 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.
