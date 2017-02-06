Guns stolen from Clinton Twp home prompt elementary school lockdown Local News Guns stolen from Clinton Twp home prompt elementary school lockdown An elementary school in Clinton Township was locked down briefly Monday morning after a nearby home invasion.

Just a couple hours earlier, a woman came home to her house on Grandy Street and says she saw a man leaving her house. When she looked through her belongings, she says two loaded firearms had been stolen.

The suspect, a black male, was last seen on foot wearing a dark black hoody and gray sweatpants. Police haven't given any further description of the suspect at this time.

Clinton Township police had a K9 in the area, but the track came to an end. The neighborhood they were searching is near 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

