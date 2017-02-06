Rep. Brian Banks resigns immediately; pleads guilty to misdemeanor

- Embattled state Rep. Brian Banks pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Monday and resigned from his position effective immediately.

He had been accused of using fake paystubs to obtain a Detroit credit union loan in 2010. Banks claimed to make more than $92,000 working for a company, even though he didn't really work there.

Banks was first elected to the House in 2012 and M.L. Elrick has been following his legal problems the entire way.

Banks had multiple convictions before he was elected to his position in the House.

