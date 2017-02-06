'Detroiters' wants to buy you a beer for premiere of new comedy show

A couple of Detroit natives are helping to put the Motor City back on the map and are offering free beer for the premiere of their new comedy show.

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson are two Detroit natives who are in the comedy business together with the new Comedy Central show "Detroiters". The show is set, shot, and based in and around Detroit and is inspired by the experiences both comedians experienced growing up in Detroit.

To celebrate the launch of the show, they're buying you a round of beer at select Detroit bars on Tuesday, February 7th between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Most locations are in Detroit while a few are in Hamtramck as well. Popular places particpating including Bumbos in Hamtramck, The Punch Bowl in Detroit and The Old Shillelagh.

Of course, you have to be 21 to drink any of the free beer and you're limited to one beer at one location per person. You also are not allowed to redeem the offer at multiple locations.

Here's the full list of participating bars:

Harry's Detroit

2482 Clifford St

Detroit, MI

Checker Bar & Grill

124 Cadillac Sq

Detroit, MI

Garden Bowl

4138 Woodward Ave

Detroit, MI

Kelly's Bar

2403 Holbrook St

Hamtramck, MI

Bumbos Bar

3001 Holbrook St

Hamtramck, MI

El Club

4114 W Vernor Hwy

Detroit, MI

Marble Bar

1501 Holden St

Detroit, MI

Old Miami Bar

3930 Cass Ave

Detroit, MI

Painted Lady

2930 Jacob St

Hamtramck, MI

PJ's Lager House

1254 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI

Nancy Whiskey

2644 Harrison St

Detroit, MI

Northern Lights Lounge

660 W Baltimore St

Detroit, MI

Punch Bowl Social

1331 Broadway St

Detroit, MI

Anchor Bar

450 W Fort St

Detroit, MI

Ye Olde Tap Room

14915 Charlevoix St

Detroit, MI

Donovans Pub

3003 W Vernor Hwy

Detroit, MI

The Baltimore

1234 Randolph St

Detroit, MI

Jumbos Bar

3736 3rd St

Detroit, MI

Green Dot Stables

2200 W Lafayette Blvd

Detroit, MI

Honest Johns

488 Selden St

Detroit, MI

Bronx Bar

4476 2nd Ave

Detroit, MI

Queens Bar

35 Grand River Ave

Detroit, MI

Nemo's Bar

1384 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI

The Old Shillelagh

349 Monroe St.

Detroit, MI