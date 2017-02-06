'Detroiters' wants to buy you a beer for premiere of new comedy show

A couple of Detroit natives are helping to put the Motor City back on the map and are offering free beer for the premiere of their new comedy show.
Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson are two Detroit natives who are in the comedy business together with the new Comedy Central show "Detroiters". The show is set, shot, and based in and around Detroit and is inspired by the experiences both comedians experienced growing up in Detroit.
To celebrate the launch of the show, they're buying you a round of beer at select Detroit bars on Tuesday, February 7th between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Most locations are in Detroit while a few are in Hamtramck as well. Popular places particpating including Bumbos in Hamtramck, The Punch Bowl in Detroit and The Old Shillelagh.
Of course, you have to be 21 to drink any of the free beer and you're limited to one beer at one location per person. You also are not allowed to redeem the offer at multiple locations.
Here's the full list of participating bars:
Harry's Detroit
2482 Clifford St
Detroit, MI
Checker Bar & Grill
124 Cadillac Sq
Detroit, MI
Garden Bowl
4138 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI
Kelly's Bar
2403 Holbrook St
Hamtramck, MI
Bumbos Bar
3001 Holbrook St
Hamtramck, MI
El Club
4114 W Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI
Marble Bar
1501 Holden St
Detroit, MI
Old Miami Bar
3930 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI
Painted Lady
2930 Jacob St
Hamtramck, MI
PJ's Lager House
1254 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI
Nancy Whiskey
2644 Harrison St
Detroit, MI
Northern Lights Lounge
660 W Baltimore St
Detroit, MI
Punch Bowl Social
1331 Broadway St
Detroit, MI
Anchor Bar
450 W Fort St
Detroit, MI
Ye Olde Tap Room
14915 Charlevoix St
Detroit, MI
Donovans Pub
3003 W Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI
The Baltimore
1234 Randolph St
Detroit, MI
Jumbos Bar
3736 3rd St
Detroit, MI
Green Dot Stables
2200 W Lafayette Blvd
Detroit, MI
Honest Johns
488 Selden St
Detroit, MI
Bronx Bar
4476 2nd Ave
Detroit, MI
Queens Bar
35 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI
Nemo's Bar
1384 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI
The Old Shillelagh
349 Monroe St.
Detroit, MI