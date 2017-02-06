16-year-old girl dies in Mound Road crash in Shelby Township

- The Shelby Township Police Department said that a 16-year-old girl who was involved in a terrible crash on Mound Road near 25 Mile, has died from injuries she received.

On Sunday, police were called to the accident on Mound Road north of 25 Mile around 2 p.m. Two 16-year-old girls were involved in the one-car accident and when Shelby Township Police and the fire department arrived, they said one of the occupants of a vehicle had been ejected and had serious injuries.

On Monday, police released a new statemant saying that one of the teenage girls died from injuries she received in the crash.

The roadway was closed for about 3 hours for the investigation.

Police are unsure what caused the accident but say alcohol is not suspected. Anyone with information who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Shelby Township Police.